When are College Pro Days? The top NFL prospects gear up
With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, the focus now shifts to College Football Pro Days as the final stage of evaluating prospects for the big league.
The Combine, which wrapped up last weekend, has offered NFL scouts one of the last opportunities to witness athletes in action before they head to the NFL Draft next month.
But it's not the last chance, as Pro Days will be particularly crucial for players who didn't participate in the Combine.
Pro Day is when eligible players for the NFL Draft get combine-like testing at their respective schools in front of interested NFL coaches and scouts.
This year, several top prospects, such as Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels along with Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Malik Nabers, opted out of the combine drills. Now, these players will have the chance to officially show off for NFL bigwigs on their respective schools' Pro Day.
But when is each schools' day?
When are College Pro Days?
College football experts have flagged March 20 as arguably the biggest 2024 Pro Day to date, as it features USC and Ohio State. The schools boast top talents including projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively.
As the College Pro Days for the nation's top programs approach, here are the key dates to mark on your calendar:
- March 12: Oklahoma, Oregon
- March 13: Georgia
- March 14: Clemson, Colorado
- March 15: Penn State
- March 20: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, USC
- March 21: Notre Dame
- March 22: Michigan
- March 27: LSU
- March 28: North Carolina, Washington
Will Caleb Williams be picked by the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft?
USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains a highly sought-after prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft. Rumors suggest the Chicago Bears, who have the number one pick, may trade their current starting QB Justin Fields to make room for Williams.
Yet the situation is still uncertain. And with Williams still considered the favorite to be the top pick in the draft, his pro day on March 20 will be as important as ever.
Following College Football Pro Days in March, the 2024 NFL Draft will go down April 25 - 27.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network & MICHAEL HICKEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP