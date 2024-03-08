When are College Pro Days? The top NFL prospects gear up

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, the focus now shifts to College Football Pro Days as the final stage of evaluating prospects for the big league.

All eyes are on USC quarterback Caleb Williams as College Football Pro Days approach ahead of the NFL Draft. © Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network & MICHAEL HICKEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Combine, which wrapped up last weekend, has offered NFL scouts one of the last opportunities to witness athletes in action before they head to the NFL Draft next month.

But it's not the last chance, as Pro Days will be particularly crucial for players who didn't participate in the Combine.

Pro Day is when eligible players for the NFL Draft get combine-like testing at their respective schools in front of interested NFL coaches and scouts.

This year, several top prospects, such as Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels along with Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Malik Nabers, opted out of the combine drills. Now, these players will have the chance to officially show off for NFL bigwigs on their respective schools' Pro Day.

But when is each schools' day?