College football recruits go topsy-turvy in recruiting offseason
Seattle, Washington - Is the college football offseason ever predictable?
If the 2023 recruiting class was defined by a song lyric, it could be Miley Cyrus': "I came in like a wrecking ball."
And what wreckage it's been.
On Tuesday night, college football fans were struck by several bombshell announcements from the nation's top high school football recruits.
Austin Mack, the Washington Huskies' quarterback commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle, took to Twitter to relay that he now plans to join the Huskies a year early and will play for the team this coming fall.
"After long talks with my family, friends, and other trusted resources, I have decided that I will be reclassifying into the class of 2023," Mack said. "I will be enrolling into the University of Washington this fall. Respect my decision."
The surprise move comes after the Huskies lost their longtime commit Lincoln Keinholz from the 2023 class. Since then, Washington has been in jeopardy of not having a quarterback in the next consecutive graduating classes.
In a recent interview, Mack revealed that the idea of reclassifying came from the Washington coaches. "It was their idea and it took some time for us to think about it, but in the end, it's what is best for me," Mack said.
He added: "It really just gives me a chance to grow and get acclimated to the situation as well as it gives me a chance to compete for the top spot next year."
Will the USC Trojans look to gain the likes of their lost recruit again?
Unlike Washington, USC weren't so lucky with one of their top recruits.
Receiver Jason Robinson Jr. has announced he's decided to decommit from the Trojan team, which snagged this year's Heisman Trophy.
"At the end of the day, I'm just a kid with a big dream, who wants to make the best decision for myself, my family and my future, that will allow my dream to come true," Robinson said in an emotional statement.
With his recruitment back open, rumors are swirling that he'll join the ranks of Colorado or Notre Dame.
Robinson most recently made an "eye-opening" visit to head coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes.
"I really loved it out there," Robinson recently revealed about his Colorado football experience. "I had no idea it was going to be like that. Originally, I didn’t even want to go but my mom kind of talked me in to it. But I had a great trip and learned a lot about the school."
The California native also revealed that Notre Dame is recruiting his talents "hard," making his decision a difficult one.
Robinson has been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. Now he’s back on the market two weeks after his Colorado visit, making it unclear where he'll land.
Since reopening his commitment, Robinson has not yet announced when he will decide on his new pledge date.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / AustinMack2024 & JasonR0binsonJr