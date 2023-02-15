College football recruits go topsy-turvy in recruiting offseason

Quarterback pledge Austin Mack (l) of the Washington Huskies announced on Tuesday night that he will be joining the Huskies a year early to play for the team this fall. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / AustinMack2024 & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If the 2023 recruiting class was defined by a song lyric, it could be Miley Cyrus': "I came in like a wrecking ball."

And what wreckage it's been.

On Tuesday night, college football fans were struck by several bombshell announcements from the nation's top high school football recruits.

Austin Mack, the Washington Huskies' quarterback commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle, took to Twitter to relay that he now plans to join the Huskies a year early and will play for the team this coming fall.

"After long talks with my family, friends, and other trusted resources, I have decided that I will be reclassifying into the class of 2023," Mack said. "I will be enrolling into the University of Washington this fall. Respect my decision."

The surprise move comes after the Huskies lost their longtime commit Lincoln Keinholz from the 2023 class. Since then, Washington has been in jeopardy of not having a quarterback in the next consecutive graduating classes.

In a recent interview, Mack revealed that the idea of reclassifying came from the Washington coaches. "It was their idea and it took some time for us to think about it, but in the end, it's what is best for me," Mack said.

He added: "It really just gives me a chance to grow and get acclimated to the situation as well as it gives me a chance to compete for the top spot next year."