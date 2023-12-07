College football: Who is the top transfer portal pick?

Pullman, Washington - The college football transfer portal has been nothing short of astonishing since it opened on Monday night, witnessing over 1,000 players make their way in.

Over 1,000 players have entered the college football portal since it opened on Monday. © CHRIS CODUTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Notably, powerhouse teams like Oregon State, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Ohio State have experienced significant departures, particularly in the key quarterback position with DJ Uiagalelei, Donte More, Dillion Gabriel, and Kyle McCord, respectively.



The Buckeyes also faced the departure of prominent athletes like Julian Fleming and Evan Pryor, while several other Power 5 teams witnessed double-digit players opting for transfers.

The transfer portal is currently buzzing with a plethora of talented players available for selection.

However, the real frenzy is expected to kick in after the conclusion of the Bowl and the College Football Playoff games.

Anticipate absolute madness as more players make moves, shaping the landscape of college football in unexpected ways!