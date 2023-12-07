College football: Who is the top transfer portal pick?
Pullman, Washington - The college football transfer portal has been nothing short of astonishing since it opened on Monday night, witnessing over 1,000 players make their way in.
Notably, powerhouse teams like Oregon State, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Ohio State have experienced significant departures, particularly in the key quarterback position with DJ Uiagalelei, Donte More, Dillion Gabriel, and Kyle McCord, respectively.
The Buckeyes also faced the departure of prominent athletes like Julian Fleming and Evan Pryor, while several other Power 5 teams witnessed double-digit players opting for transfers.
The transfer portal is currently buzzing with a plethora of talented players available for selection.
However, the real frenzy is expected to kick in after the conclusion of the Bowl and the College Football Playoff games.
Anticipate absolute madness as more players make moves, shaping the landscape of college football in unexpected ways!
Cam Ward arguably becomes the biggest name in college football transfer portal
Since announcing his intent to transfer from Washington State, Cam Ward has become the most popular name in the transfer portal.
This season with the Cougars, Ward completed 323 out of 485 passes (66.6% completion rate), amassing 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Ward's arm strength is impressive, as he can effortlessly throw a deep ball downfield and is a threat outside the pocket. His accuracy on the run can dip, but the exciting big plays he creates while improvising make up for it.
Looking ahead, many teams, including Ohio State, USC, Washington, Oregon, and more, are in need of a new quarterback next year, making Ward a sought-after prospect.
Interestingly, Ward has reportedly been in talks with Nebraska, although they were recently linked to Ohio State's former starter McCord.
With Washington State and Nebraska both out of Bowl Games this season, a potential move for Ward to the Cornhuskers could happen any day now.
Cover photo: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP