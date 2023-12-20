College football: Who's ditching their team's bowl game?

As college football postseason arrives, brace yourself because you might have just witnessed the bittersweet finale of your favorite players' collegiate journeys.

Draft prospect Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State has opted to play in Ohio State's non-playoff Bowl Game against Missouri. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Thanks to the magic of the NFL Draft and the NCAA transfer portal, college football players are seizing control of their careers and opting out of postseason games.

While some players skip non-playoff bowl games due to transferring to different programs, others strategically choose to sit out to gear up for the next year, often eyeing a shot at the NFL.

As the 2024 NFL Draft looms in April, many players are avoiding Bowl games to steer clear of unnecessary injuries or aggravating lingering pains.

Other draft prospects, like Denzel Burke and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State, chose to play in their non-playoff bowl game for a swan song, possibly bidding farewell to their phenomenal college careers.

Curious about which stars are giving their Bowl games a pass this season? Here's the scoop as the matchups kick off.