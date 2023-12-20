College football: Who's ditching their team's bowl game?
As college football postseason arrives, brace yourself because you might have just witnessed the bittersweet finale of your favorite players' collegiate journeys.
Thanks to the magic of the NFL Draft and the NCAA transfer portal, college football players are seizing control of their careers and opting out of postseason games.
While some players skip non-playoff bowl games due to transferring to different programs, others strategically choose to sit out to gear up for the next year, often eyeing a shot at the NFL.
As the 2024 NFL Draft looms in April, many players are avoiding Bowl games to steer clear of unnecessary injuries or aggravating lingering pains.
Other draft prospects, like Denzel Burke and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State, chose to play in their non-playoff bowl game for a swan song, possibly bidding farewell to their phenomenal college careers.
Curious about which stars are giving their Bowl games a pass this season? Here's the scoop as the matchups kick off.
Top players opting out of non-playoff bowl games for the NFL draft
Get ready for another exhilarating NFL Draft! Just like last year, this one's bound to be a thrill ride!
These players are skipping their team's bowl games, gearing up for the big stage, and prepping for the draft:
Florida State
- Johnny Wilson, WR
- Jared Verse, DL
- Trey Benson, RB
- Jaheim Bell, TE
- Fabien Lovett, DL
Penn State
- Chop Robinson, DL
- Theo Johnson, TE
LSU
- Jayden Daniels, QB
Notre Dame
- Sam Hartman, QB
- Audric Estime, RB
Joe Alt, OT
USC
- Caleb Williams, QB
- Brenden Rice, WR
- MarShawn Loyd, RB
UNC
- Drake Maye, QB
- Tez Walker, WR
Wisconsin
- Braelon Allen, RB
As these players choose to sit out their teams' bowl games, fans will get a glimpse of new team rosters as backup players step into starting positions.
