Sugar Bowl prediction: Will Washington shut down Texas football?
New Orleans, Louisiana - Is Texas football really back, or will the Washington Huskies take them down a peg in the Sugar Bowl?
Granted, the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl clash isn't exactly stealing the spotlight like Michigan and Alabama. Both teams are currently dealing with some serious controversies, including a cheating scandal, Bama Coach Nick Saban's controversial playoff spot and his weird move of hiring an ex-Michigan coach right before facing the Wolverines on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl.
Now, these two controversial magnets are set to collide in what might as well be the Villain of the Year face-off. Who'd have thought?
But hold on to your hats, folks, because Texas is back... in the Sugar Bowl.
And if you're a college football fan, you know exactly what "Texas is Back" really means!
When it comes to offense, both Texas and Washington are contenders. But let's be real: the Huskies take the cake.
Washington predicted to over take Texas
Let's kick it off with the quarterbacks. Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. is a cut above Texas' Quinn Ewers in terms of commanding the field and orchestrating a killer pass offense for Washington.
The Huskies flaunt the nation's top pass offense, while the Longhorns are stuck at the not-so-impressive 96th ranked in pass defense. In other words, Texas might have a tough time stopping the Huskies, especially with Penix doing his thing alongside his offensive arsenal.
Sure, Texas has a solid run defense, but Washington has already shown they can outshine a top 10 run defense in the Pac-12 championships against Oregon.
Now, Texas might have the upper hand in the run offense department compared to Washington. The Longhorns are gearing up to tire out the Huskies' defense with their ground game. The key for Texas? Stay cool and keep a grip on that ball, especially as things roll into the final quarter.
Fail to do that, and the Orange and White might find themselves wading through the triumphant Purple Rain of the Huskies.
The Sugar Bowl showdown between Washington and Texas is set for January 1 at 8:45 PM airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP