Sugar Bowl prediction: Will Washington shut down Texas football?

New Orleans, Louisiana - Is Texas football really back, or will the Washington Huskies take them down a peg in the Sugar Bowl?

The Washington Huskies enter the Sugar Bowl as the 4-point underdogs to Texas. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Granted, the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl clash isn't exactly stealing the spotlight like Michigan and Alabama. Both teams are currently dealing with some serious controversies, including a cheating scandal, Bama Coach Nick Saban's controversial playoff spot and his weird move of hiring an ex-Michigan coach right before facing the Wolverines on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl.

Now, these two controversial magnets are set to collide in what might as well be the Villain of the Year face-off. Who'd have thought?

But hold on to your hats, folks, because Texas is back... in the Sugar Bowl.

And if you're a college football fan, you know exactly what "Texas is Back" really means!



When it comes to offense, both Texas and Washington are contenders. But let's be real: the Huskies take the cake.