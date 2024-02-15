College football: Will a new Texas quarterback join Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning?
Austin, Texas - Will Texas football soon add to its roster and again stack up the top quarterbacks in the nation?
When the 2023-2024 college football season began, the Texas Longhorns boasted perhaps the most stacked quarterback group in the country.
Led by Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning, the Texas QBs were a dominant pack. Yet Murphy's transfer to Duke just before the Longhorns' College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington was a blow.
Looking ahead to next season, Ewers and Manning will shoulder much of the load, but will Texas soon add another top quarterback to their ranks?
On Wednesday, despite already having his final 10 schools listed, Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2026 class, said he received an offer from the Longhorns.
Texas has a history of making big moves, such as when they secured Ewers' commitment over Ohio State in 2021. If they can pull off another recruiting coup, they could have one of the most formidable quarterback lineups in college football, challenging Ohio State's recent offseason gains – and arguably building the best passing room in the nation.
Arch Manning becomes Texas' backup quarterback
After Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke, Arch Manning was promoted to backup starter for the Longhorns.
As the team prepares for the 2024 season, head coach Steve Sarksian has made it clear there will be no quarterback competition. Quinn Ewers will remain starting QB, with Manning serving as backup.
Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers are gearing up to showcase their skills at the Longhorns' annual spring game on Saturday, April 20, which will offer a sneak peek into Texas' offseason preparations for the upcoming season.
Cover photo: Collage: Sean Gardner & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP