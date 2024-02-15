College football: Will a new Texas quarterback join Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning?

Austin, Texas - Will Texas football soon add to its roster and again stack up the top quarterbacks in the nation?

Arch Manning (r) and Quinn Ewers (l) might get a boost to the Texas quarterback room with the No. 1 quarterback, Jared Curtis, potentially taking interest. © Collage: Sean Gardner & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When the 2023-2024 college football season began, the Texas Longhorns boasted perhaps the most stacked quarterback group in the country.

Led by Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning, the Texas QBs were a dominant pack. Yet Murphy's transfer to Duke just before the Longhorns' College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington was a blow.

Looking ahead to next season, Ewers and Manning will shoulder much of the load, but will Texas soon add another top quarterback to their ranks?

On Wednesday, despite already having his final 10 schools listed, Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2026 class, said he received an offer from the Longhorns.

Texas has a history of making big moves, such as when they secured Ewers' commitment over Ohio State in 2021. If they can pull off another recruiting coup, they could have one of the most formidable quarterback lineups in college football, challenging Ohio State's recent offseason gains – and arguably building the best passing room in the nation.