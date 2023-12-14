Maalik Murphy makes bombshell move as Arch Manning scores big promotion

Austin, Texas - Maalik Murphy is officially out of Texas, opening the door for Arch Manning to take over as backup starting quaterback for the college football team.

Maalik Murphy (r) has officially entered the transfer portal as predicted, leaving Arch Manning as the backup starting quarterback in the CFP Sugar Bowl. © Collage: RON JENKINS & Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As predicted, Texas football is losing one of its many talented quarterbacks as Murphy has officially entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl.

The tough decision to opt out of the semifinal is due to the inconvenient college football calendar schedule.

The NCAA transfer portal opened on December 4, but it closed the day after Texas' CFP semifinal game. This left Murphy with almost no time to find a new school.

Even more heartbreaking, if Texas wins the semifinal against Washington and the national championship, Murphy won't have those achievements on his record.

Expressing his reluctance to leave before the Sugar Bowl matchup against Washington, Murphy told ESPN on Wednesday, "I hate it. I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season."

With Murphy officially out, third-string quarterback Arch Manning is now the backup quarterback, with the opportunity to compete for the starting position next season.