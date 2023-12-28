Cotton Bowl preview: Will Missouri’s defense be too much for Ohio State's Devin Brown?

Arlington, Texas - Ohio State's Devin Brown will lead the Buckeyes against Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl for his first-ever start at quarterback !

It's not every day that a college football quarterback makes his debut in a New Year's Six Bowl game, yet that's the reality for Ohio State's Devin Brown. With former starter Kyle McCord headed to Syracuse, the young quarterback found himself thrust into the starting role for the Buckeyes' final game.

Even though the Cotton Bowl isn't a national championship semifinal, it holds significant importance for the Buckeyes given their disappointing season ending with a loss to Michigan.

For Ohio State, securing a victory in the Cotton Bowl heavily relies on their offense. Surprisingly, this season saw the Buckeyes' defense almost single-handedly carrying the team to victory while the offense faced its fair share of struggles.

Adding to the challenge is the potential absence of Marvin Harrison Jr., the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner for best collegiate receiver. In his absence, the Buckeyes' offense – led by Brown – will need to be on point to clinch the win.

Luckily Brown will have playmakers like TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka, key veterans expected to carry much of the offensive load.