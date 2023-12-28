Cotton Bowl preview: Will Missouri’s defense be too much for Ohio State's Devin Brown?
Arlington, Texas - Ohio State's Devin Brown will lead the Buckeyes against Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl for his first-ever start at quarterback!
It's not every day that a college football quarterback makes his debut in a New Year's Six Bowl game, yet that's the reality for Ohio State's Devin Brown. With former starter Kyle McCord headed to Syracuse, the young quarterback found himself thrust into the starting role for the Buckeyes' final game.
Even though the Cotton Bowl isn't a national championship semifinal, it holds significant importance for the Buckeyes given their disappointing season ending with a loss to Michigan.
For Ohio State, securing a victory in the Cotton Bowl heavily relies on their offense. Surprisingly, this season saw the Buckeyes' defense almost single-handedly carrying the team to victory while the offense faced its fair share of struggles.
Adding to the challenge is the potential absence of Marvin Harrison Jr., the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner for best collegiate receiver. In his absence, the Buckeyes' offense – led by Brown – will need to be on point to clinch the win.
Luckily Brown will have playmakers like TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka, key veterans expected to carry much of the offensive load.
Devin Brown will need to set the pace for Ohio State's offense early
The Buckeyes seem to have the upper hand in almost every position compared to Missouri unless there are unexpected player opt-outs before Friday.
Ohio State needs to perform well against Missouri, however, a team that only lost to LSU and the reigning national champions at Georgia.
On the offensive side, they will rely on their big three players: quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader, and wide receiver Luther Burden III.
On the defensive end, Missouri will be without two crucial players: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. This absence could create an opportunity for the Ohio State offense, led by a rookie quarterback, to find success.
The new QB has only played 22 snaps in his college career, but he's got talent. Brown needs to showcase his impressive dual-threat skills for the Buckeyes to secure their victory.
The upcoming Ohio State-Missouri game is anticipated to be a fierce battle. If the Buckeyes can start scoring early and execute their offense effectively, they have a good chance of winning the Cotton Bowl!
Ohio State will take on Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: LAUREN LEIGH BACHO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP