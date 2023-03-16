NCAA Tournament 2023: Alabama plays First Round of March Madness amid more scandal

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Will spiraling off-court drama distract Alabama basketball from making this their most historic season at the March Madness tournament ?

On the opening day of the March Madness Tournament, Alabama basketball is surrounded in more scandal following a report about more players' involvement in a fatal shooting. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the Crimson Tide passed their first big test, defeating Texas A&M Corpus 96-75 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Surprisingly, however, superstar freshman Brandon Miller didn't log a single point for Alabama - the first time the forward has been scoreless this year.

It's clear that a fatal shooting in January involving Miller and fellow Alabama athletes is continuing to rock the team, and may hinder their chances to make it to the Final Four.

Now, there's been more accusations added to the scandal.

According to a new report by the New York Times, freshman guard Kai Spears has been named as a fourth Crimson Tide player at the scene of the shooting that killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Spears, a walk-on, was reportedly with Miller, who allegedly provided the gun to former teammate Darius Miles. Miles is facing capital murder charges after his arrest, while Miller and another player on the scene, Jaden Bradley, have not been charged.

However, on the opening day of March Madness, Spears took a break from preparing for his team's First Round matchup to clarify his involvement.

"I have one thing to say - the report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate and the writer had complete disregard for the truth," Spears posted on Instagram on Thursday. "I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many. So thankful to Alabama Athletics for refuting it on my behalf."

The Alabama athletics department and Spears' father Christian Spears, who serves as the athletic director at Marshall University, also released statements on Thursday pushing back against the Times report.

"Your story is inaccurate. Based on the information we have, there were no current student-athletes present at the scene other than Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, who are both fully cooperating witnesses," Alabama Athletics said.

"I am just incredibly disappointed in the irresponsible and demonstrably false reporting by the NY Times," Christian wrote in a statement. "We are exploring all legal options at this time."