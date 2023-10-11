College football Week 7 prediction: Will Notre Dame put unbeaten USC on upset alert?

South Bend, Indiana - Will USC finally become beatable in Week 7 of the college football season?

Notre Dame is gearing up for their fourth-straight prime-time game, giving the Irish a much-needed opportunity to secure a defining victory over USC. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Irish are gearing up for their fourth consecutive prime-time game, offering head coach Marcus Freeman another opportunity to secure a defining victory.

In their most recent evening clash at home this season, Notre Dame endured a heartbreaking first loss of the year in a truly astonishing fashion against Ohio State due to a huge defensive blunder.

Facing off against a high-powered offense commanded by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, Freeman is determined not to repeat any defensive miscues.

USC, on the other hand, is grappling with familiar concerns about their defense, which has allowed over 40 points in each of the past two weeks.

While Notre Dame has struggled against top-ranked opponents, the Irish know how to turn on the jets and score big!