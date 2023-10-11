College football Week 7 prediction: Will Notre Dame put unbeaten USC on upset alert?
South Bend, Indiana - Will USC finally become beatable in Week 7 of the college football season?
The Irish are gearing up for their fourth consecutive prime-time game, offering head coach Marcus Freeman another opportunity to secure a defining victory.
In their most recent evening clash at home this season, Notre Dame endured a heartbreaking first loss of the year in a truly astonishing fashion against Ohio State due to a huge defensive blunder.
Facing off against a high-powered offense commanded by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, Freeman is determined not to repeat any defensive miscues.
USC, on the other hand, is grappling with familiar concerns about their defense, which has allowed over 40 points in each of the past two weeks.
While Notre Dame has struggled against top-ranked opponents, the Irish know how to turn on the jets and score big!
Who will win: Notre Dame or USC?
With Sam Hartman leading the offense at home, the game is sure to be played closely, but the luck of the Irish will pull through in South Bend to secure a huge victory for Notre Dame.
Score prediction: 37 - 34
Notre Dame and USC will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, airing on NBC.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP