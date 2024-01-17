Georgia football becomes favorite to land Alabama safety Caleb Downs

Athens, Georgia - The Caleb Downs era at Alabama football is officially over.

Caleb Downs (r.) has officially entered the transfer portal, and a new front-runner has emerged in the form of Georgia over Ohio State. © Collage: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama and Kalen DeBoer's takeover, Caleb Downs has become a major topic over the internet. Amid speculation that he would transfer, Ohio State was initially seen as a likely destination.

Downs has officially entered the transfer portal, however, and a new front-runner has emerged in the form of Georgia.

This shift in favor is attributed to the presence of a new coach at Georgia, Travaris Robinson, who was formerly Alabama's cornerback coach.

Robinson's move from the Crimson Tide to Georgia has positioned Downs strategically. The prospect of following Robinson to a program set to return a talented roster and make a strong playoff run next year is now on the table.

In his freshman season with Alabama under Coach Robinson, Downs showcased his skills, recording 107 tackles and two interceptions, earning 2nd-team All-American honors.

Now, with Robinson's promotion to co-defensive coordinator at Georgia, Downs looks poised for a potential showstopping sophomore season in the expanded playoff format.