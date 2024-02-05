How new coach Sherrone Moore is already re-shaping Michigan football

Amnn Arbor, Michigan - The Sherrone Moore era at Michigan football is in full effect, and some big changes are already underway.

Stepping into a new era of Michigan football, head coach Sherrone Moore will implement changes to propel the program to new heights. © LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A new era of Wolverines football has just begun with the recent departure of longtime coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Now, the national champions are determined to preserve the success of Harbaugh's reign while integrating fresh ideas from new head coach Moore to propel the program to new heights.

Unlike their competitors, Michigan has not been heavily influenced by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for players. Yet, Coach Moore is looking to change that.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Moore emphasized his new approach: "We’re going to be super aggressive, super aggressive in recruiting. Super aggressive in everything we do."

In the current landscape of college sports, NIL opportunities play a pivotal role in recruiting top talent. For example, rival Ohio State made waves by reportedly investing $13 million in recruiting efforts for the 2024 football season, securing top transfers. Recognizing this, Moore pointed out Michigan will need to enhance its NIL efforts to compete effectively and stay relevant in college football.

"We really support NIL and what it means for our players earning from their name, image, and likeness and earning what they deserve," Moore said. "So definitely gonna fight for the players as much as we can and what we can do. As much as I can, get the money and raise the money for our players, that’s what I’m gonna do."

"It’s just it’s just part of college football," he continued. "It’s evolving. So you have to evolve with it and continue to stay ahead of the chains. And that’s what we’re going to try to do."