How new coach Sherrone Moore is already re-shaping Michigan football
Amnn Arbor, Michigan - The Sherrone Moore era at Michigan football is in full effect, and some big changes are already underway.
A new era of Wolverines football has just begun with the recent departure of longtime coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Now, the national champions are determined to preserve the success of Harbaugh's reign while integrating fresh ideas from new head coach Moore to propel the program to new heights.
Unlike their competitors, Michigan has not been heavily influenced by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for players. Yet, Coach Moore is looking to change that.
On The Rich Eisen Show, Moore emphasized his new approach: "We’re going to be super aggressive, super aggressive in recruiting. Super aggressive in everything we do."
In the current landscape of college sports, NIL opportunities play a pivotal role in recruiting top talent. For example, rival Ohio State made waves by reportedly investing $13 million in recruiting efforts for the 2024 football season, securing top transfers. Recognizing this, Moore pointed out Michigan will need to enhance its NIL efforts to compete effectively and stay relevant in college football.
"We really support NIL and what it means for our players earning from their name, image, and likeness and earning what they deserve," Moore said. "So definitely gonna fight for the players as much as we can and what we can do. As much as I can, get the money and raise the money for our players, that’s what I’m gonna do."
"It’s just it’s just part of college football," he continued. "It’s evolving. So you have to evolve with it and continue to stay ahead of the chains. And that’s what we’re going to try to do."
Who will be the new Michigan defensive coordinator?
Sherrone Moore also faces the task of rebuilding the coaching staff positions left vacant after Harbaugh's departure.
A key priority for Moore is filling the role of defensive coordinator, vacated by Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh to the LA Chargers.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Moore is showing interest in Joe Cullen for the position, the Super Bowl-winning defensive lines coach from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cullen's impressive resume could bring a big boost to Michigan's defense. He previously collaborated with Minter on the defensive side during their time with the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps making him familiar with Michigan's defensive approach.
Moore has expressed his intention to maintain Michigan's strong defensive style. And if he looks beyond the Wolverines' current coaches for a new defensive coordinator, Cullen would be an optimal choice.
Fans are stoked to see what other changes Coach Moore has in store for the Wolverines.
Cover photo: LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP