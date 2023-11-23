Insider claims Michigan cheating scandal won't affect coach Jim Harbaugh's chances in the NFL

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The NFL has reportedly shifted its focus away from the NCAA investigation involving Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines football program.

According to insights from NFL insider Jay Glazer, NFL teams are not factoring into the NCAA's investigation of Michigan when evaluating Harbaugh for potential head coaching positions.



"All the teams I've talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that's not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL," Glazer said in a live broadcast on Fox.

This development follows Harbaugh's three-game suspension from the Big Ten, stemming from a brief inquiry related to the most significant cheating scandal in recent college football history.

While the investigation has not directly implicated Harbaugh in the sign-stealing allegations, the Big Ten decided on a three-game suspension for the coach set to last the remainder of the regular season.