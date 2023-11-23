Insider claims Michigan cheating scandal won't affect coach Jim Harbaugh's chances in the NFL
Ann Arbor, Michigan - The NFL has reportedly shifted its focus away from the NCAA investigation involving Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines football program.
According to insights from NFL insider Jay Glazer, NFL teams are not factoring into the NCAA's investigation of Michigan when evaluating Harbaugh for potential head coaching positions.
"All the teams I've talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that's not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL," Glazer said in a live broadcast on Fox.
This development follows Harbaugh's three-game suspension from the Big Ten, stemming from a brief inquiry related to the most significant cheating scandal in recent college football history.
While the investigation has not directly implicated Harbaugh in the sign-stealing allegations, the Big Ten decided on a three-game suspension for the coach set to last the remainder of the regular season.
Will the NCAA punishment push Jim Harbaugh to the NFL?
Jim Harbaugh will be suspended during a crucial matchup against Ohio State, a game with substantial implications for a Big Ten title game berth and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh may still be eligible to coach in postseason games pending a decision by the NCAA within the next week. Beyond that timeframe, however, the future of his coaching tenure in Ann Arbor remains uncertain.
Harbaugh has been consistently associated with potential moves to the NFL coaching scene.
It's noteworthy that his current season has been marked by six suspensions, all stemming from various NCAA violations.
Additionally, beyond the ongoing sign-stealing investigation, Harbaugh is under scrutiny for past recruiting violations with the NCAA continuing its examination into these matters.
Will the NCAA's punishment of Jim Harbaugh encourage him to leap unto the NFL coaching world? You never know!
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP