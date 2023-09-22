Marcus Freeman kicked out of Ohio State group chat ahead of Week 4 matchup

Columbus, Ohio - When it comes to Marcus Freeman's Week 4 college football showdown, he won't be getting any love from his former Buckeye friends!

Marcus Freeman's (r.) former Buckeye teammates are keeping their distance from him this week as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in Week 4. © Collage: Harry How & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Saturday will call for some football fireworks as Notre Dame's head coach, Marcus Freeman, gears up for a shot at his old stomping grounds when the Fighting Irish roll out the big welcome for Ohio State on Saturday.

As a Buckeye linebacker, Freeman was the crown jewel recruit of his class, known to be a tackling machine who recorded 264 tackles for the scarlet and gray from 2006 to 2008.

Now, though, it seems like his former Buckeye teammates are keeping a stiff-arm distance from Freeman this week as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame.

Former Buckeye national champion Bobby Carpenter revealed in an interview with On3's Andy Staples on Thursday night that he and fellow Buckeyes alums AJ Hawk and Anthony Schlegel removed Freeman from a group chat before Saturday's game.

"We've got one, just the three of us who were all seniors, and we have one with James [Laurinaitis]," Carpenter told Staples. "There was one with Marcus in it, but this week, you've got to make sure that he's out of there!"