Marcus Freeman kicked out of Ohio State group chat ahead of Week 4 matchup
Columbus, Ohio - When it comes to Marcus Freeman's Week 4 college football showdown, he won't be getting any love from his former Buckeye friends!
Saturday will call for some football fireworks as Notre Dame's head coach, Marcus Freeman, gears up for a shot at his old stomping grounds when the Fighting Irish roll out the big welcome for Ohio State on Saturday.
As a Buckeye linebacker, Freeman was the crown jewel recruit of his class, known to be a tackling machine who recorded 264 tackles for the scarlet and gray from 2006 to 2008.
Now, though, it seems like his former Buckeye teammates are keeping a stiff-arm distance from Freeman this week as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame.
Former Buckeye national champion Bobby Carpenter revealed in an interview with On3's Andy Staples on Thursday night that he and fellow Buckeyes alums AJ Hawk and Anthony Schlegel removed Freeman from a group chat before Saturday's game.
"We've got one, just the three of us who were all seniors, and we have one with James [Laurinaitis]," Carpenter told Staples. "There was one with Marcus in it, but this week, you've got to make sure that he's out of there!"
Bobby Carpenter makes his feelings towards Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad clear
Due to off-season roster changes, Notre Dame is in a strong position to go toe-to-toe with Ohio State and possibly walk away with a big home victory.
While the Fighting Irish have found their groove with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman at the helm, Carpenter still can't bring himself to cheer for his former teammate Freeman's squad to maintain an undefeated record this weekend.
"I want him to win every game, except for the one against Ohio State," Carpenter said. "I wish Marcus the utmost success."
Ohio State and Notre Dame will duke it out on the field on Saturday at 7:30 PM, airing on NBC as Week 4's College Gameday show!
