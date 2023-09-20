College football Week 4: Will Notre Dame outplay Ohio State in prime-time showdown?

South Bend, Indiana - Will Notre Dame's better offense outplay Ohio State's better defense in the biggest clash of college football Week 4 showdowns?

Notre Dame boasts the superior offense, while Ohio State possesses the stronger defense. Who will outplay the other side of the ball to secure the big victory? © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sam Hartman, one of college football's most efficient quarterbacks this season, has a chance to seize the Heisman spotlight with a victory over Ohio State in Saturday's prime-time matchup.

It's an enticing scenario, with Notre Dame playing as the home underdog. The matchup between Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his alma mater also adds another layer of intrigue.

This game will test Ohio State's ability to respond to adversity, and the focus of interest for the Buckeyes lies in the performance of their defense.

Despite being heavily criticized last season, their defense has now risen to the top spot among Power Five teams in yards allowed per play. If the Buckeyes can slow down Notre Dame's offense, then it will give much-needed leverage to Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord!

With little experience as a starter, this will be McCord's first massive game, and if this match-up were scheduled for November, the Buckeyes would have a stronger chance at easily taking this victory.

However, Ohio State seems to be in a vulnerable state at the moment, and McCord doesn't have the experience in an atmosphere like this one. This is a showdown where Notre Dame's got the better offense, and Ohio State's got the better defense.

In the end, Notre Dame is predicted to win by the slightest of margin.