Marvin Harrison Jr.'s football future remains up in the air amid Michigan loss
Columbus, Ohio - Marvin Harrison Jr.'s days in Columbus are numbered, but the Buckeyes' receiver chose to keep his football future plans under wraps following Saturday's devastating loss to Michigan.
Harrison Jr. maintained an air of uncertainty regarding his NFL prospects following a disappointing 30-24 loss to arch-rival Michigan on Saturday. Wrapping up his third season with the Buckeyes, he becomes eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft this offseason.
Despite ending his Ohio State career with an unfortunate 0-3 record against Michigan, Harrison hasn't definitively outlined his future plans, leaving fans wondering whether he'll declare for the draft or continue with Ohio State.
When probed about his intentions on Saturday, the Ohio State receiver responded, "I don't know."
"I don't have an answer for you just yet. Not a conversation to be had. It's just family. The coaches, teammates. I don't have an answer for you yet."
Harrison achieved a historic milestone this season as the first Ohio State receiver to record back-to-back 1,000-yard games. In Saturday's rivalry clash, he once again led Ohio State with five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. This marked the eighth game this season in which he surpassed 100 yards in a single game.
After his standout performance on Saturday, Harrison's season totals now stand at 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 155 catches, 2,613 yards, and 31 touchdowns, solidifying his impact on the team.
Will Marvin Harrison Jr. enter the NFL after the 2023 college football season?
While many college football fans are dying to see Marvin Harrison Jr. play one more year in college, lots are cheering him on to chase his NFL dreams, where he's expected to be a top draft pick!
"his value is so high go accomplish your dreams," one fan tweeted.
"Go achieve your dreams," another fan agreed.
"Brother please just go be great," one fan said.
"He probably just wants to announce it on his own terms like most players," another theorized.
Harrison's deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is April 25, 2024. It's expected that he'll wait to see the Buckeyes' postseason outcome — currently ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff — before making his final decision.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP