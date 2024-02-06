Michigan football faces more problems amid coaching exodus

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Head coach Sherrone Moore made a promise to uphold Michigan football 's dominance, but the road ahead doesn't look promising.

Head coach Sherrone Moore (l.) made a promise to uphold Michigan football's dominance, but the road ahead doesn't look promising. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The loss of key coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Ben Herbert, and Jesse Minter to the NFL was expected. However, the departures don't stop there.



Dylan Roney, who has assisted defensive line coach Mike Elston since 2022, is reportedly joining Harbaugh's staff at the Los Angeles Chargers, as reported by Aaron McMann of MLive on Tuesday.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Doug Mallory, a former Michigan defensive analyst, is also leaving to become the Baltimore Ravens defensive back coach alongside Harbaugh's brother, John.

Moore, tasked with continuing Harbaugh's legacy while forging a new one, must also focus on recruiting and establishing a strong Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) foundation.

Already facing the challenge of filling coaching vacancies left by Harbaugh's departure, Moore now finds himself with even more on his plate. This comes at a time when Michigan's football program is already playing catch-up compared to other top college football teams during the offseason.

Will Moore fill Michigan's staff vacancies with coaches who can continue Michigan's newfound winning legacy?