Michigan football faces more problems amid coaching exodus
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Head coach Sherrone Moore made a promise to uphold Michigan football's dominance, but the road ahead doesn't look promising.
The loss of key coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Ben Herbert, and Jesse Minter to the NFL was expected. However, the departures don't stop there.
Dylan Roney, who has assisted defensive line coach Mike Elston since 2022, is reportedly joining Harbaugh's staff at the Los Angeles Chargers, as reported by Aaron McMann of MLive on Tuesday.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Doug Mallory, a former Michigan defensive analyst, is also leaving to become the Baltimore Ravens defensive back coach alongside Harbaugh's brother, John.
Moore, tasked with continuing Harbaugh's legacy while forging a new one, must also focus on recruiting and establishing a strong Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) foundation.
Already facing the challenge of filling coaching vacancies left by Harbaugh's departure, Moore now finds himself with even more on his plate. This comes at a time when Michigan's football program is already playing catch-up compared to other top college football teams during the offseason.
Will Moore fill Michigan's staff vacancies with coaches who can continue Michigan's newfound winning legacy?
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sparks discussions about program issues
Toledo journalist Jordan Strack sparked significant discussions about Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, and alleged problems within the program on Tuesday morning.
According to Strack, Manuel, known to fans for his challenges with funds for recruiting and staff, is encountering difficulties in Ann Arbor and may be struggling to hold onto his position for much longer.
"After talking with some people connected to Michigan & some in the coaching profession - things are not great right now in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh held things together. President Ono is going to have to make the decision to move on from Warde Manuel & it has to happen soon," Strack tweeted.
Wolverine fans flooded Strack's Twitter feed with their own replies, seemingly supporting his viewpoint that Manuel is struggling with retaining Michigan's top talent, and a decision must be made quick to resolve the issue.
If the alleged issues with Manuel are true, this could pose a significant problem for Michigan football, especially given the problems the team is already facing due to the departure of Harbaugh.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP