Michigan football saga gets wild with immunity requests from Jim Harbaugh

Ann Arbor, Michigan - If Jim Harbaugh is innocent in the Michigan sign-stealing scheme, then why is he asking for a protective order from the NCAA?

Jim Harbaugh is trying to secure protection from being fired due to the NCAA investigations into Michigan's football program amid a new Michigan contract. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Michigan football has faced scrutiny since the summer of 2022 for alleged violations in recruiting and sign-stealing, a serious NCAA offense.

Despite the controversy, they still secured the Big Ten championship and national title, but the label of "cheaters" persists among fans.

Amidst the turmoil, rumors circulate that head coach Jim Harbaugh may leave after the season to avoid NCAA consequences and pursue his NFL dream.

However, Michigan is determined to keep Harbaugh, reportedly enhancing his recent six-year, $11.5 million annual contract with a significant clause.

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Harbaugh is seeking "immunity from termination related to any findings or sanctions resulting from ongoing NCAA investigations into the football program," and Michigan is in the works of configuring this deal out for Harbaugh.