Michigan football saga gets wild with immunity requests from Jim Harbaugh
Ann Arbor, Michigan - If Jim Harbaugh is innocent in the Michigan sign-stealing scheme, then why is he asking for a protective order from the NCAA?
Michigan football has faced scrutiny since the summer of 2022 for alleged violations in recruiting and sign-stealing, a serious NCAA offense.
Despite the controversy, they still secured the Big Ten championship and national title, but the label of "cheaters" persists among fans.
Amidst the turmoil, rumors circulate that head coach Jim Harbaugh may leave after the season to avoid NCAA consequences and pursue his NFL dream.
However, Michigan is determined to keep Harbaugh, reportedly enhancing his recent six-year, $11.5 million annual contract with a significant clause.
According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Harbaugh is seeking "immunity from termination related to any findings or sanctions resulting from ongoing NCAA investigations into the football program," and Michigan is in the works of configuring this deal out for Harbaugh.
What will be Jim Harbaugh's next coaching gig?
Jim Harbaugh's coaching situation at Michigan is getting complicated.
Not only did he interview for the Los Angeles Chargers head coach position on Monday, but he is also reportedly trying to postpone the start date of a potential new deal with Michigan until February 15.
This move aims to reduce the buyout amount for NFL teams like the Chargers, who are interested in hiring him.
While his current buyout dropped to $1.5 million on January 11, the new Michigan deal would increase it to about $4 million.
Michigan is standing firm, making it challenging for any team to lure Harbaugh away. There are even talks of including a clause to retain him on staff amid possible NCAA findings, ensuring he remains as head coach even if facing a temporary ban or suspension.
This scenario would allow him to receive payment as the head coach without actively performing the duties.
Will Harbaugh return to Michigan football after all?
