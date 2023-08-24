Nick Saban challenges quarterbacks as competition rolls into the season
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - How far into the college football season will Alabama continue to host a quarterback compettion?
Similar to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama's season opener is coming up quickly, and the team has yet to announce a quarterback starter.
Given the impressive passing abilities of redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, Nick Saban seems to be facing difficulty in selecting a standout among these players for the role of the new offensive leader for the Tide.
Previously, Milroe has notably risen as a front-runner in this competition.
Still, Saban has stated that a final decision has not yet been reached. Instead, he presented the quarterbacks with a challenge in their competition for the starting position.
"I told the quarterbacks, 'Quit looking around for me to make a decision on who is going to play. How about you play good enough that I don't have a choice," Saban told the media on Wednesday.
"That's what you can control, that's what you can do, and somebody needs to do that. And it's sort of taking shape to some degree, but somebody's got to do it."
Alabama's quarterback battle won't end at Season Opener
Coach Saban has indicated that the quarterback competition is progressing, but he also cautioned that the chosen starter for the season opener against Middle Tennessee might not necessarily hold the position for the whole season.
Saban has made quarterback competitions last longer in the past, and it looks like he's ready to do it again in 2023 to make sure the best player becomes the starting quarterback.
Alabama will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP