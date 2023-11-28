Maalik Murphy sparks transfer rumors after Arch Manning's big debut

Austin, Texas - With Arch Manning on the rise as a quarterback at Texas, will the college football world see Maalik Murphy transfer out of the program?

With Arch Manning (r) on the rise as a quarterback for Texas football, will current backup Maalik Murphy leave the program? © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy, once hailed for his loyalty to Texas amid a culture where players often opt for an easier path, might explore a transfer option soon.

"To me, in this era of 'things don't go my way, I'm going to take my ball and go somewhere else,' to have players on your roster that believe in this team, that believe in this football program, that believe in this university, that love being here, that's I think ultimately why the culture is the way it is in our locker room," head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters about Murphy last month.

For Murphy, the potential departure isn't a matter of abandoning ship when things get tough. Instead, it's driven by a desire to find a program where he can further develop his on-field skills.

Currently, Murphy shares the bench with another highly touted prospect, Arch Manning, both awaiting their turn behind Quinn Ewers, who is expected to return in 2024.

If Manning secures the backup spot next year, Murphy could end up as the third-string quarterback. Looking ahead to 2025, Murphy, as a redshirt junior, may find himself in a significant quarterback battle with Manning for the starting position.

The stakes are high, especially if Manning lives up to expectations, making this potential duel one of the most significant quarterback battles in recent memory. If Murphy doesn't emerge victorious, his NFL prospects could face significant challenges.