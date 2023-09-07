Ohio State's Cade Stover claps back at haters over Week 1 performance

Columbus, Ohio - In the college football world, it's always Ohio against the world, and the Buckeyes are armed with the readiness to disprove any doubters this football season!

Cade Stover (c) didn't hold back in a recent interview, putting Ohio State haters in their place over the Buckeyes' Week 1 performance against Indiana.

Despite Ohio State's recent 23-3 victory over Indiana, the Buckeyes found themselves under a barrage of online criticism for not winning by a larger margin.

Online naysayers had a field day bashing Buckeye quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, conveniently overlooking the fact that it was their inaugural start to their budding careers.

Senior tight end Cade Stover, on the other hand, decided to play the role of the haters' personal "check-mate," confidently brushing off the negativity and coming to the defense of his offensive chiefs with style!

"I can promise you that nobody here cares at all about what they say," Stover recently told reporters.

He added: "We appreciate their support in everything else, but when it comes down to the X's and O's about them talking about stuff, they don't see the thousands of reps we're putting in, and Kyle [McCord] and Devin [Brown] and those guys are putting in."