Will Ohio State football pick up UCLA's Chip Kelly if Bill O'Brien departs?

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State's newly appointed offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien , is reportedly one of the final contenders for the head coaching position at Boston College football , but who will replace him if he leaves?

Ohio State's newly appointed offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, is reportedly one of the final contenders for the head coaching position at Boston College football. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Football Scoop, he's facing off against Al Washington, a Notre Dame defensive coach and Boston College alum, in the competition for the role.

Despite Washington's ties to the school, O'Brien's vast coaching experience, both in college football and the NFL, gives him a clear edge in the race to many of the college football world.

If O'Brien does secure the position, it would mean Ohio State needs to swiftly find a replacement for their offensive coordinator role.

While head coach Ryan Day could potentially step in as the team's former play-caller, he's expressed a desire to focus on his overall coaching duties rather than play-calling.

With O'Brien possibly out of Columbus as soon as Friday, Ohio State must be ready to actively start searching for a new coordinator. As the team's spring game is scheduled for April 13, having an offensive coordinator in place is be crucial for the team.

It would allow them to showcase any new offensive strategies and adjustments to fans and, more importantly, coaches and players alike, providing a preview of what to expect in the upcoming season.

Chip Kelly, the current head coach at UCLA, is emerging as a strong candidate to fill the vacant offensive coordinator position at Ohio State, following O'Brien's departure.