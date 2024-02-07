Ohio State coach Ryan Day announces major offensive changes amid SEC transfers

Columbus, Ohio - Are you ready for the major changes coming to Ohio State this upcoming college football season?

In his first media appearance since the devastating loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, head coach Ryan Day took to the media with several major announcements on Wednesday.

Among one of the biggest, he was revealed to be handing over the play-calling duties, marking one of the most significant shifts on the horizon.

Day's move comes as he brings in former Patriots' coordinator Bill O'Brien to take the reins as the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator – a play-calling change that has been hinted at for a while.

"I was looking for someone who had a great background in the NFL, the SEC, Day said of O'Brien. "He had been a head coach in the league, and the experience of developing quarterbacks was there. The fit culturally was the right fit."

But it's not just coaching changes making waves at Ohio State. The team has been busy in the transfer portal, snagging key players like quarterbacks Will Anderson and Julian Sayin, safety Caleb Downs, and running back Quinshon Judkins.

Day sees these additions as valuable opportunities to learn from their experiences in other conferences. As the playoff landscape expands, Day recognizes the importance of understanding different playing styles. Facing off against out-of-conference schools during the playoffs means learning from the competition.

With his new transfers on board, Day is gaining insights into what sets Ohio State apart from SEC teams and where there's room for improvement.