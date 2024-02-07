Ohio State coach Ryan Day announces major offensive changes amid SEC transfers
Columbus, Ohio - Are you ready for the major changes coming to Ohio State this upcoming college football season?
In his first media appearance since the devastating loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, head coach Ryan Day took to the media with several major announcements on Wednesday.
Among one of the biggest, he was revealed to be handing over the play-calling duties, marking one of the most significant shifts on the horizon.
Day's move comes as he brings in former Patriots' coordinator Bill O'Brien to take the reins as the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator – a play-calling change that has been hinted at for a while.
"I was looking for someone who had a great background in the NFL, the SEC, Day said of O'Brien. "He had been a head coach in the league, and the experience of developing quarterbacks was there. The fit culturally was the right fit."
But it's not just coaching changes making waves at Ohio State. The team has been busy in the transfer portal, snagging key players like quarterbacks Will Anderson and Julian Sayin, safety Caleb Downs, and running back Quinshon Judkins.
Day sees these additions as valuable opportunities to learn from their experiences in other conferences. As the playoff landscape expands, Day recognizes the importance of understanding different playing styles. Facing off against out-of-conference schools during the playoffs means learning from the competition.
With his new transfers on board, Day is gaining insights into what sets Ohio State apart from SEC teams and where there's room for improvement.
Ohio State's biggest competition is within the program – not outside Columbus
While Ohio State certainly made waves with their new transfer additions, it's the returning players who have chosen to stay in Columbus instead of opting for the NFL Draft that are in the real spotlight.
Head coach Ryan Day emphasized the significance of these returning players, highlighting their determination to finish what they started. For Day, their decision to come back is the real story.
"There's nothing more important. We had a bunch of guys that came back to finish business that wasn't finished last year," Day reflected on his returners. "The guys that came back... to me, that's the story."
Day's approach to the transfer portal prioritized impact over headlines. He leveraged the returning players to set the tone and address roster needs through transfers.
One area of focus was the quarterback room, which had struggled previously but now boasts an impressive lineup. With five scholarship quarterbacks – Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Air Noland, and Julian Sayin – the competition in the quarterback room is bound to be intense.
"We've had the situation before where that [quarterback] room has been crowded, but the cream really rises to the top of this thing," Day said about his highly touted passing room. "And so we're going to do everything we can to get as many reps as possible and rely on our experience of seeing quarterbacks over the years and recognizing the traits that it takes to start."
