Is Ryan Day planning to a cut-throat move for Ohio State's quarterback?
Columbus, Ohio - This past season, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has earned a reputation for being perceived as "soft," but that wasn't always the case.
Initially known for his cut-throat approach, Day made decisions that raised eyebrows, particularly involving star players.
CJ Stroud, a record-breaking rookie with the Houston Texans, once expressed feeling disrespected by Ohio State. The sentiment arose when Day brought in Quinn Ewers just two weeks before Stroud's first game, creating a sense of competition and fueling Stroud's chip on his shoulder.
Now, it appears that Coach Day's old, assertive self has returned, catching the attention of the college football world.
Julian Sayin, previously committed to Alabama as a quarterback, has entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement. Despite initially planning to join Alabama in the fall, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2024 class is now making headlines for considering Ohio State as his new destination.
However, the Buckeyes already have a highly touted five-star quarterback, Air Noland, from the same recruiting class. Noland, who graduated from high school early, is already on campus at Columbus and has reassured fans that he is 100% committed to the Buckeyes.
Still, the football community has raised questions about the quarterback dynamics at Ohio State, as it seems that Day is potentially making way for Julian Sayin from the transfer portal.
Who will be Ohio State's quarterback: Air Noland or Julian Sayin?
It's no secret that Day is determined to avoid a repeat of last season's quarterback struggles for the Buckeyes. However, just stacking the quarterback room won't solve the issue without focusing on player development – just ask Texas football!
It's worth noting that the new offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, had recruited Julian Sayin to Alabama during his time as the coordinator there.
Now, with Sayin potentially joining the mix alongside Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, and Air Noland, the Buckeyes are gearing up for a fierce quarterback battle.
While this competition has the potential to be intense, it may also lead to a couple of transfers as the quarterback room becomes crowded.
College football fans had a lot to say about Sayin's potentially joining the Buckeyes and didn't hold back their thoughts.
"One thing I’m certain of about Air Noland is that he don't care what QB is in the room. He’s going to compete. He’s always wanted to be a Buckeye," one fan said.
"Air Noland gotta be sick to his stomach lmfao, The game is the game though" another wrote.
"i love air noland but sayin is on another level," one fan tweeted.
"If Ohio State lands Sayin it pretty much guarantees that QB1 will go from Will Howard in 2024 to one of Air Noland or Julian Sayin in 2025. Think that would be it for DB and Lincoln," another added.
Get ready, Buckeye fans! The Ohio State football offseason is gearing up to be filled with quarterback drama.
Cover photo: BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP