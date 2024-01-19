Is Ryan Day planning to a cut-throat move for Ohio State's quarterback?

Columbus, Ohio - This past season, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has earned a reputation for being perceived as "soft," but that wasn't always the case.

The football community has raised questions about the quarterback dynamics at Ohio State, as it seems that Ryan Day is potentially making way for Julian Sayin. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Initially known for his cut-throat approach, Day made decisions that raised eyebrows, particularly involving star players.

CJ Stroud, a record-breaking rookie with the Houston Texans, once expressed feeling disrespected by Ohio State. The sentiment arose when Day brought in Quinn Ewers just two weeks before Stroud's first game, creating a sense of competition and fueling Stroud's chip on his shoulder.

Now, it appears that Coach Day's old, assertive self has returned, catching the attention of the college football world.

Julian Sayin, previously committed to Alabama as a quarterback, has entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement. Despite initially planning to join Alabama in the fall, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2024 class is now making headlines for considering Ohio State as his new destination.

However, the Buckeyes already have a highly touted five-star quarterback, Air Noland, from the same recruiting class. Noland, who graduated from high school early, is already on campus at Columbus and has reassured fans that he is 100% committed to the Buckeyes.

Still, the football community has raised questions about the quarterback dynamics at Ohio State, as it seems that Day is potentially making way for Julian Sayin from the transfer portal.

