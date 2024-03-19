Ryan Day sounds the alarm on Tony Alford and Ohio State's offense

Columbus, Ohio - Fans are still reeling from the shock of former Ohio State football running back coach Tony Alford's move to rival Michigan , even a week after the news broke.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day (l.) shed more light on Tuesday regarding Tony Alford's departure, clarifying the situation that had been murky until then. © Collage: Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / X / DylanEveryday

Pictures of Alford training Michigan running backs on Monday night caused a stir among fans, especially Buckeye faithful, who expressed their displeasure on social media.



"I have never seen a bigger fraud in my life," one angry fan tweeted. "Phony. Snake. And a big f**k you to the brotherhood, Ryan Day, and 85 men."

"This is actually sickening," another fan commented.

Reports from JBook of 247 Sports suggested last week that Alford had secured the Michigan job weeks before officially leaving Ohio State.

During this period, there were concerns among fans about whether he continued to participate in Ohio State football activities while allegedly gathering Buckeye recruiting information for Michigan.

On Tuesday, Ryan Day provided more clarity regarding Alford's departure, which had previously been shrouded in uncertainty.