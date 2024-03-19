Ryan Day sounds the alarm on Tony Alford and Ohio State's offense
Columbus, Ohio - Fans are still reeling from the shock of former Ohio State football running back coach Tony Alford's move to rival Michigan, even a week after the news broke.
Pictures of Alford training Michigan running backs on Monday night caused a stir among fans, especially Buckeye faithful, who expressed their displeasure on social media.
"I have never seen a bigger fraud in my life," one angry fan tweeted. "Phony. Snake. And a big f**k you to the brotherhood, Ryan Day, and 85 men."
"This is actually sickening," another fan commented.
Reports from JBook of 247 Sports suggested last week that Alford had secured the Michigan job weeks before officially leaving Ohio State.
During this period, there were concerns among fans about whether he continued to participate in Ohio State football activities while allegedly gathering Buckeye recruiting information for Michigan.
On Tuesday, Ryan Day provided more clarity regarding Alford's departure, which had previously been shrouded in uncertainty.
Ryan Day says Ohio State offense will "look different" this season
Former running backs coach Tony Alford departed just two practices into the spring, prompting head coach Ryan Day to address concerns about Alford potentially sharing Ohio State's game plan with Michigan.
"More importantly, this could look differently moving forward in terms of our offense. Just how we're doing things, who's in what spots," Day explained. "The run game will look different, and that's a long time, a long journey to get to next November."
Coach Day also discussed Alford's replacement, expressing excitement about the pool of candidates gathered for the position.
"I'm excited about the group that we have already identified, and I'm going to be thorough in the process. The good news is that we're not in a situation where we have to make a quick decision based on recruiting or the portal or anything like that," Day said.
He added: "So, I talked to our running backs and they are great. They are actually going to be part of the process. I would like for part of the interview process to be our running backs meeting the candidates."
The college football world will get a glimpse of Ohio State's new offense at their annual Scarlet and Gray spring game on Saturday, April 13.
Cover photo: Collage: Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / X / DylanEveryday