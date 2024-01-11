Star Michigan football transfer ignites more Coach Jim Harbaugh exit rumors
Ann Arbor, Michigan - In an already eventful college football offseason, the departure of star receiver Darrius Clemons from Michigan has fueled fan speculation about head coach Jim Harbaugh's potential exit.
Clemons, a promising talent for Michigan football, is seeking a new team with two years of eligibility remaining.
Fans are wondering why, especially since Clemons had a chance to step into a more prominent role next season with the departure of Michigan's Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to the NFL Draft.
Yet with Clemons now entering the transfer portal, it definitely signals the end of his time with the Wolverines. Fans have debated the reasons behind his departure, with some attributing it to Michigan's run-heavy offensive style.
But others speculate a connection to a possible departure from Coach Harbaugh.
The rumors surrounding Harbaugh's move to coach in the NFL have been persistent, especially considering the ongoing investigation into Michigan's alleged sign-stealing.
Despite securing the national championship title this season, the idea of Harbaugh making a leap to the NFL seems like a strong possibility.
Will Jim Harbaugh coach in the NFL?
Recently, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the vacant head coaching position with the LA Chargers.
The Chargers are in the market for a new leader following the dismissal of Brandon Staley. Harbaugh's name has popped up in relation to several NFL coaching jobs in the past, including the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. He previously coached the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite Michigan's efforts to retain Harbaugh by offering him a contract extension that would elevate him to one of the highest-paid college football coaches, he has not yet signed.
The contract comes with a stipulation that would prevent Harbaugh from considering any NFL head coaching opportunities for a year, adding an interesting dimension to the ongoing coaching carousel speculation.
With the strong chance of Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, Michigan football's offseason is set to be a wild one!
Cover photo: STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP