Star Michigan football transfer ignites more Coach Jim Harbaugh exit rumors

Ann Arbor, Michigan - In an already eventful college football offseason, the departure of star receiver Darrius Clemons from Michigan has fueled fan speculation about head coach Jim Harbaugh's potential exit.

Clemons, a promising talent for Michigan football, is seeking a new team with two years of eligibility remaining.

Fans are wondering why, especially since Clemons had a chance to step into a more prominent role next season with the departure of Michigan's Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to the NFL Draft.

Yet with Clemons now entering the transfer portal, it definitely signals the end of his time with the Wolverines. Fans have debated the reasons behind his departure, with some attributing it to Michigan's run-heavy offensive style.

But others speculate a connection to a possible departure from Coach Harbaugh.

The rumors surrounding Harbaugh's move to coach in the NFL have been persistent, especially considering the ongoing investigation into Michigan's alleged sign-stealing.

Despite securing the national championship title this season, the idea of Harbaugh making a leap to the NFL seems like a strong possibility.