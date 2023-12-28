Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh dances around big NFL coaching question before Rose Bowl

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh avoided addressing media questions about the rumors of him coaching the LA Chargers, hinting at potential NFL interest.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Pasadena, California - Will Michigan football's Head Coach Jim Harbaugh leave the program following this season? He's definitely avoiding the question.

Jim Harbaugh avoided addressing media questions about the rumors of him coaching the LA Chargers, hinting at potential interest.
Jim Harbaugh avoided addressing media questions about the rumors of him coaching the LA Chargers, hinting at potential interest.  © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Michigan football's explosive cheating scandal broke this year, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to possibly making his way into coaching in the NFL once again.

In recent weeks, chatter and reports have been flying over the possibility of the 60-year-old becoming the LA Chargers' next head coach.

When specifically asked about the Chargers' position while doing media for the upcoming Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Harbaugh danced around the question, not giving Michigan fans much hope about a definite return to the program next year.

Did Marvin Harrison Jr. already play his last Ohio State football game?
College Football Did Marvin Harrison Jr. already play his last Ohio State football game?

"Such a one track-mind, that's the way we've gone about that - literally," Harbaugh said.

"It's just a very one-track mind about this game," Harbaugh clarified. "Right now, just having fun with the family and the team and the players. We're at the happiest place on Earth. We're going to enjoy ourselves and then get back to business."

Is Coach Jim Harbaugh's indirect answer a hint at a possible departure from Michigan?

Jim Harbaugh might be waiting to share that he wants to coach the LA Chargers over returning to Michigan next season.
Jim Harbaugh might be waiting to share that he wants to coach the LA Chargers over returning to Michigan next season.  © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jim Harbaugh's response to questions about his possible NFL turn was vague and clearly didn't shed light on his future with Michigan. Understandably, he may not want to reveal his intentions while the team is in contention for a national championship.

A large factor is also his yet-to-be-signed lucrative contract extension, which includes a clause preventing him from considering an NFL coaching job in 2024.

Harbaugh was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

Holiday Bowl: USC quarterback Miller Moss makes show-stopping history and ignites Heisman chatter
College Football Holiday Bowl: USC quarterback Miller Moss makes show-stopping history and ignites Heisman chatter

He has previously shown interest in returning to coach in the NFL and has also reportedly explored opportunities with the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos.

Will Harbaugh actually leave Ann Arbor after this season? Only time will tell.

Jim Harbaugh is set to lead Michigan against Nick Saban and Alabama in the College Football playoff Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1 at 5 PM ET.

Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on College Football: