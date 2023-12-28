Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh dances around big NFL coaching question before Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California - Will Michigan football's Head Coach Jim Harbaugh leave the program following this season? He's definitely avoiding the question.

Jim Harbaugh avoided addressing media questions about the rumors of him coaching the LA Chargers, hinting at potential interest. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Michigan football's explosive cheating scandal broke this year, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to possibly making his way into coaching in the NFL once again.

In recent weeks, chatter and reports have been flying over the possibility of the 60-year-old becoming the LA Chargers' next head coach.

When specifically asked about the Chargers' position while doing media for the upcoming Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Harbaugh danced around the question, not giving Michigan fans much hope about a definite return to the program next year.

"Such a one track-mind, that's the way we've gone about that - literally," Harbaugh said.

"It's just a very one-track mind about this game," Harbaugh clarified. "Right now, just having fun with the family and the team and the players. We're at the happiest place on Earth. We're going to enjoy ourselves and then get back to business."

