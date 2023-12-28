Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh dances around big NFL coaching question before Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California - Will Michigan football's Head Coach Jim Harbaugh leave the program following this season? He's definitely avoiding the question.
Since Michigan football's explosive cheating scandal broke this year, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to possibly making his way into coaching in the NFL once again.
In recent weeks, chatter and reports have been flying over the possibility of the 60-year-old becoming the LA Chargers' next head coach.
When specifically asked about the Chargers' position while doing media for the upcoming Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Harbaugh danced around the question, not giving Michigan fans much hope about a definite return to the program next year.
"Such a one track-mind, that's the way we've gone about that - literally," Harbaugh said.
"It's just a very one-track mind about this game," Harbaugh clarified. "Right now, just having fun with the family and the team and the players. We're at the happiest place on Earth. We're going to enjoy ourselves and then get back to business."
Is Coach Jim Harbaugh's indirect answer a hint at a possible departure from Michigan?
Jim Harbaugh's response to questions about his possible NFL turn was vague and clearly didn't shed light on his future with Michigan. Understandably, he may not want to reveal his intentions while the team is in contention for a national championship.
A large factor is also his yet-to-be-signed lucrative contract extension, which includes a clause preventing him from considering an NFL coaching job in 2024.
Harbaugh was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.
He has previously shown interest in returning to coach in the NFL and has also reportedly explored opportunities with the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos.
Will Harbaugh actually leave Ann Arbor after this season? Only time will tell.
Jim Harbaugh is set to lead Michigan against Nick Saban and Alabama in the College Football playoff Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1 at 5 PM ET.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP