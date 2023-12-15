Nick Saban makes bizarre move ahead of Alabama and Michigan's Rose Bowl showdown

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Perhaps coaching college football isn't about working harder, but smarter!

Nick Saban has hired Michigan's ex-linebacker coach — just in time for his Rose Bowl CFP semifinal game against the Wolverines. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

College football has been getting a little weird as of late!



From Michigan's cheating scandal to controversial College Football Playoff snubs to players allegedly being bribed with millions to attend certain colleges, the sport's fair share of drama has reached unprecedented heights.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any stranger, Nick Saban has managed to top it all.

In a surprising move, the legendary coach recently hired George Helow, the ex-linebacker coach from Michigan, just in time for his Rose Bowl CFP semifinal game against the Wolverines.

This decision raised many eyebrows, especially given the backdrop of Michigan's recent scandal involving Connor Stalions, the central figure in a cheating controversy that rocked the college football world.

While there's no evidence linking Helow to Stalions' cheating schemes at Michigan, the timing and circumstances surrounding Saban's hire have ignited a firestorm of speculation and commentary across the internet.