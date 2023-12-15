Nick Saban makes bizarre move ahead of Alabama and Michigan's Rose Bowl showdown
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Perhaps coaching college football isn't about working harder, but smarter!
College football has been getting a little weird as of late!
From Michigan's cheating scandal to controversial College Football Playoff snubs to players allegedly being bribed with millions to attend certain colleges, the sport's fair share of drama has reached unprecedented heights.
And just when you thought it couldn't get any stranger, Nick Saban has managed to top it all.
In a surprising move, the legendary coach recently hired George Helow, the ex-linebacker coach from Michigan, just in time for his Rose Bowl CFP semifinal game against the Wolverines.
This decision raised many eyebrows, especially given the backdrop of Michigan's recent scandal involving Connor Stalions, the central figure in a cheating controversy that rocked the college football world.
While there's no evidence linking Helow to Stalions' cheating schemes at Michigan, the timing and circumstances surrounding Saban's hire have ignited a firestorm of speculation and commentary across the internet.
College football fans reveal mixed reactions to Nick Saban's new hire
Oh boy, did Nick Saban make quite the headlines on Friday morning with his hire!
The college football world had mixed reactions to the move by the Crimson Tide's coach, sparking both positive and negative responses.
"You just have to laugh at the timing," one fan wrote.
"It's intentional. They will probably fire him before next season," another fan said sarcastically about Saban's hire.
"Nick Saban panic hiring a Michigan assistant to try and break the team down only means one thing…. He is worried," one user theorized.
Alabama will suit up against Michigan in the Rose Bowl on January 1 at 5 PM ET. The winner of the showdown will compete for the national championship on January 8.
Cover photo: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP