Will Bill O'Brien send Ohio State football back to the hiring board?

Columbus, Ohio - Bill O'Brien's appointment as offensive coordinator stirred excitement among Buckeye Nation, but now, his potential departure from Ohio State football is causing concern among fans after just a few weeks in Columbus.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a week after former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley left for an NFL coordinator position, O'Brien is reportedly interviewing on Tuesday for the vacant position as a top candidate.



With O'Brien's background as a coach for the New England Patriots, he has ties to Boston, adding further fuel to the speculation.

While there's no set timeline for BC's decision on their new coach, Thamel suggests it will be made relatively quickly.

If O'Brien accepts the position as the Eagles' new head coach, Ohio State will find itself back in the search for candidates to fill their offensive coordinator roles, following an offseason marked by significant roster and staff recruitment.