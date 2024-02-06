Will Bill O'Brien send Ohio State football back to the hiring board?
Columbus, Ohio - Bill O'Brien's appointment as offensive coordinator stirred excitement among Buckeye Nation, but now, his potential departure from Ohio State football is causing concern among fans after just a few weeks in Columbus.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a week after former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley left for an NFL coordinator position, O'Brien is reportedly interviewing on Tuesday for the vacant position as a top candidate.
With O'Brien's background as a coach for the New England Patriots, he has ties to Boston, adding further fuel to the speculation.
While there's no set timeline for BC's decision on their new coach, Thamel suggests it will be made relatively quickly.
If O'Brien accepts the position as the Eagles' new head coach, Ohio State will find itself back in the search for candidates to fill their offensive coordinator roles, following an offseason marked by significant roster and staff recruitment.
Who could replace Bill O'Brien if he departs Ohio State?
If Ohio State needs a new offensive coordinator, they could be in luck with other notable candidates who could fulfill the role if O'Brien departs.
Toledo head coach Jason Candle and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly could both be big names to watch as potential replacements.
Candle was reportedly in serious contention for the coordinator job before O'Brien ultimately landed the position.
Legendary coach Kelly has been recently linked to NFL and college football offensive coordinator positions, eyeing an exit from the Bruins.
If Ohio State reopens its coordinator coaching position, Kelly could emerge as a strong candidate, well-suited for the role.
Will Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day make the phone call to either coach to join Ohio State amid an O'Brien exit?
The college football offseason has been a wild journey already, and with Ohio State making a number of headlines, their next move just might be their biggest yet.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP