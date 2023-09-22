Colts and Panthers forced to make quarterback swaps amid injuries

NFL rookie starting quarterbacks Anthony Richardson of Indianapolis and Bryce Young of Carolina have been ruled out on Friday for Sunday games with injuries, while Cincinnati veteran Joe Burrow remains uncertain.

Richardson missed a third consecutive practice session while in the NFL's concussion protocols and will be replaced by backup Gardner Minshew on Sunday when the Colts visit Baltimore.

Young, who suffered an ankle sprain in a Monday loss to New Orleans, will miss one or two weeks with the injury, Panthers coach Frank Reich said, with reserve Andy Dalton stepping in to guide the Panthers at Seattle.

"Bryce has done well this week," Reich said. "I'm optimistic that he's on the right path."

Despite Carolina's poor start, Reich said the starting job awaits Young when he is healthy, no matter how well Dalton fills in for him.

"When he gets back and is cleared, he's our guy, and he'll be ready to go," Reich said.

In his first two NFL contests, Young has completed 42 of 71 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has run five times for 51 yards but fumbled twice and been sacked six times.

Young (22) was the top overall selection in this year's NFL Draft while Richardson was chosen fourth.

