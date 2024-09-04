Kansas City Chiefs chase historic Super Bowl three-peat as NFL season kicks off

Kansas City, Missouri - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs launch their quest for a historic Super Bowl three-peat on Thursday as the reigning NFL champions open the new season with a heavyweight clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

Seven months after a third Super Bowl crown in five seasons cemented Kansas City's status as the NFL's newest dynasty, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now targeting a place amongst the sport's immortals.



No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, and of the eight teams who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, none have ever returned to the championship game in the following season to challenge for a hat-trick.

Tom Brady, who will start his post-playing career as a television analyst this season, outlined the scale of the challenge facing the Chiefs in their pursuit of a third title.

"An NFL season is a marathon, and so many things have to go right over the course of a long season," Brady said.

"It's hard enough to win one Super Bowl. To win three in a row – I mean, there's a reason why no one's ever done it," the seven-time Super Bowl champion told Yahoo! Sports.

Mahomes and Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce have not been shy about their desire to target an unprecedented hat-trick of Super Bowls.

Indeed, the red and gold confetti was still swirling around the Allegiant Stadium after February's win over San Francisco when Mahomes vowed to seek history this term.

"I'm going do whatever I can to be back in this game next year," Mahomes said following his team's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. "Three-peat."