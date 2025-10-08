Mike Johnson slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl nod – and suggests a replacement

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson recently shared his reaction to news of Bad Bunny being chosen to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

On Tuesday, a reporter caught the speaker outside the House chambers and asked for his thoughts about the debate surrounding Bad Bunny's performance, as the artist is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his aggressive immigration agenda.

"I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I'm hearing," Johnson responded.

When pressed on why it is so "terrible," Johnson explained that it seemed like the musician is "not someone who appeals to a broader audience," and recommended someone he believes is.

"There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl – a lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this."

Greenwood is a country musician who is well known for his 1984 song God Bless the USA. Today, Greenwood is regularly seen performing at MAGA events, making appearances in right-wing outlets as a staunch Trump defender, and last year, he even teamed up with the president to sell a God Bless the USA Bible.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, is currently one of the biggest musicians in the world and has been among the top three most-streamed artists on Spotify for the past four years.