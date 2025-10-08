Mike Johnson slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl nod – and suggests a replacement
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson recently shared his reaction to news of Bad Bunny being chosen to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.
On Tuesday, a reporter caught the speaker outside the House chambers and asked for his thoughts about the debate surrounding Bad Bunny's performance, as the artist is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his aggressive immigration agenda.
"I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I'm hearing," Johnson responded.
When pressed on why it is so "terrible," Johnson explained that it seemed like the musician is "not someone who appeals to a broader audience," and recommended someone he believes is.
"There are so many eyes on the Super Bowl – a lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this."
Greenwood is a country musician who is well known for his 1984 song God Bless the USA. Today, Greenwood is regularly seen performing at MAGA events, making appearances in right-wing outlets as a staunch Trump defender, and last year, he even teamed up with the president to sell a God Bless the USA Bible.
Bad Bunny, on the other hand, is currently one of the biggest musicians in the world and has been among the top three most-streamed artists on Spotify for the past four years.
MAGA Republicans react to Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl LX
Despite Bad Bunny's massive success, MAGA allies have taken issue with him being picked as the performer, largely because the artist primarily sings in Spanish.
When Trump was recently asked if his supporters should boycott the Super Bowl, the president claimed he "never heard" of Bad Bunny but said it was "crazy" and "absolutely ridiculous" that he was picked to perform.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called the artist "perverse" and "demonic" and urged Congress to pass a bill to make English the official language of the US.
There have also been calls from the right to have Bad Bunny deported, although he is Puerto Rican, making him a naturalized American citizen.
While Johnson, a staunch MAGA ally, claimed Greenwood was his top favorite "role model" artist, his personal music playlists tell a different story.
Back in July, a website titled Panama Playlists went live, which shares the alleged accounts of various politicians and celebrities.
According to the website's data, Johnson's liked tracks on Pandora reveal that some of his top artists include Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cyndi Lauper, Brian Adams, Chris Isaak, and Enya.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP