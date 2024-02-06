Las Vegas, Nevada - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift as "nonsense" on Monday as the final countdown to this week's Super Bowl got under way in Las Vegas.

Pop icon Swift's burgeoning romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been cited by right-wing critics as evidence of a plot to rig the Super Bowl and help get US President Joe Biden reelected.



The bizarre theories have characterized Kelce and Swift's relationship as a deep-state psychological operation, designed to tip this year's presidential election in Biden's favor, with Fox News asking in a recent discussion: "Is Taylor Swift a Pentagon asset?"

Mike Crispi, a pro-Donald Trump broadcast personality, meanwhile declared recently: "EVERYONE knows Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is fake and the Super Bowl is rigged. You’re a whacko at this point if you DON’T believe it."

But National Football League chief Goodell was having none of it as he addressed reporters in the depths of Allegiant Stadium on Monday ahead of next Sunday's Super Bowl showpiece between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers.

"Anybody in society in a public position is subject to criticism," Goodell said of the conspiracy theories.

"But I think the idea that this is within a script, this is pre-planned, is just nonsense," Goodell said. "It's frankly not even worth talking about."

For one thing, Goodell noted wryly: "I'm not that good a scripter."