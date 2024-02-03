Washington DC - Pop sensation Taylor Swift has become the focus of a bizarre far-right conspiracy theory, forcing the Pentagon to publicly disavow it.

Even the Pentagon is getting punny.

In a statement shared with Politico, Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, explained, "We know all too well the dangers of conspiracy theories, so to set the record straight - Taylor Swift is not part of a [Department of Defense] psychological operation. Period."

The bizarre theory, which has gained traction in far-right circles in recent months, claims that Swift is being used by the "deep state" to help Democrats remain in power, and keep Donald Trump from winning re-election.



Some theorists believe that the upcoming Super Bowl has been rigged so that Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, will endorse Joe Biden for president after the Chiefs inevitably win.

Multiple Republican politicians and right-wing commentators have publicly attacked Swift in regard to the theory, including Trump, who recently is said to have declared a "holy war" against her.

Several Pentagon officials joked about the theory in response, with one describing it as "laughable," adding, "Is this Team Trump’s new Comet Ping-Pong pizzagate?"