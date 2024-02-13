Super Bowl LVIII broke US records with historic TV ratings!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Super Bowl LVIII was a rip-roaring success, and the numbers prove it: the NFL 's showpiece event was the most watched TV event of all time in the US!

Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII drew a record-breaking average audience of 123.4 million viewers. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers had an average audience of 123.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.



The game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – which aired across CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision, while streaming over Paramount+ and NFL+ – topped the previous record set by last year's game, when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-31. That game was watched by 115.1 million viewers on Fox and other platforms.

Most of the viewing was on CBS, which averaged 120 million viewers – the largest audience ever for a single network. Detailed numbers for viewing on other platforms will be released later, but CBS said the game was the most streamed event ever on Paramount+.

Expectations for this year's ratings were high. The presence of Taylor Swift, on hand to cheer on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, elevated the game's stature as the center of the pop culture universe.

The celebrity romance story line even entered the political realm as right-wing zealots spread lies about the game being rigged to boost the vaccine-promoting Kelce and Swift, who has expressed support for US President Joe Biden in the past.

The 49ers – based in the liberal bastion of San Francisco – strangely gained a following among the MAGA crowd as a result.