Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss as Love Story plays at Super Bowl party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted packing on the PDA during post-game celebrations on Sunday. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star managed to make her way from Tokyo to Sin City just in time to see Travis and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

In just the second Super Bowl showdown to go into overtime in NFL history, Kansas City reigned supreme in a 25-22 win.

Taylor joined Travis' family on the field to catch up with him after the game, and they shared plenty more viral kisses in the bustling crowd before venturing to the evening's afterparties.

One particularly swoon-worthy video caught the two singing and dancing along to a remix of Taylor's iconic hit Love Story, with another showing Travis pointing to her as You Belong with Me played over the speakers.

Though the game was certainly rocky for the Chiefs, Taylor kept spirits high in her Allegiant Stadium suite, where she cheered her beau on alongside family and friends. Both Taylor and Travis had their parents and brothers in attendance, while the Karma singer also brought along famous friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey.

Prior to kickoff, Travis gushed over Taylor and her support during his playoff run with the Chiefs.