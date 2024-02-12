Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss as Love Story plays at Super Bowl party
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed quite the romantic night celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' big Super Bowl win.
The 34-year-old pop star managed to make her way from Tokyo to Sin City just in time to see Travis and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
In just the second Super Bowl showdown to go into overtime in NFL history, Kansas City reigned supreme in a 25-22 win.
Taylor joined Travis' family on the field to catch up with him after the game, and they shared plenty more viral kisses in the bustling crowd before venturing to the evening's afterparties.
One particularly swoon-worthy video caught the two singing and dancing along to a remix of Taylor's iconic hit Love Story, with another showing Travis pointing to her as You Belong with Me played over the speakers.
Though the game was certainly rocky for the Chiefs, Taylor kept spirits high in her Allegiant Stadium suite, where she cheered her beau on alongside family and friends. Both Taylor and Travis had their parents and brothers in attendance, while the Karma singer also brought along famous friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey.
Prior to kickoff, Travis gushed over Taylor and her support during his playoff run with the Chiefs.
Travis Kelce responds to conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift romance
"It's been nothing but fun," Travis told CBS Sports. "We've both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world. It's been an unexpected ride that I've just been having a blast with."
The 34-year-old tight end also shared a blunt response to critics of the romance and those conspiracy theories suggesting the relationship is a hoax for political or PR purposes.
"You're all crazy. Every last one of you is crazy," he said.
