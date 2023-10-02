Vaccine skeptics angered by Travis Kelce's new Pfizer ad

USA - Vaccine skeptics are attacking NFL player Travis Kelce for participating in a Pfizer advertisement, recycling old theories about Covid-19 shots as the NFL star is gaining attention for his rumored romance with pop icon Taylor Swift .

As Swift's fans flooded social media with reactions to her appearance at last Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears, some of the internet's most notorious disinformers exploited the buzz, claiming in posts naming the tight end that vaccines cause widespread heart problems or kill people. Some barbs hit Swift as well.



"What will break Kelce's heart first? The Covid shot or Taylor Swift?" Charlie Kirk, founder of conservative organization Turning Point USA, wrote in one of several posts AFP saw echoing anti-vaxxer theories about the jabs triggering cardiac arrests in athletes.

Similar allegations casting vaccines as deadly dominated X and other sites after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in a January incident resulting from a blow to his chest.



"Anti-scientific voices often abuse trending stories," said Yotam Ophir, an expert on health misinformation at the University of Buffalo. "Celebrities in this case simply serve as an easy hook for pulling large amounts of people into the conspiracy world."

"The Kelce-Swift photos are all over the Internet," Ophir told AFP. "And people know that anything about the couple, true or false, will attract attention."