Noah Lyles hailed as hero in Japan for celebration after historic 100-meter win!

Tokyo, Japan - Olympic 100 meter gold medalist Noah Lyles is now a hero in Japan as well as the US, with media hailing him as the world's fastest anime fan after the sprinter celebrated his win by miming an attack from Dragon Ball!

Noah Lyles celebrated his Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter race by recreating the famous "kamehamaha" attack from the Japanese manga and anime franchise Dragon Ball. © REUTERS

Just five thousandths of a second separated the American champion from Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a thrilling finish that was the event's closest in modern history.



Wrapped in a US flag after the race, an ecstatic Lyles thrust his hands forward, fingers splayed, imitating the famous "kamehamaha" attack from the Japanese manga and anime franchise.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of his love for Japanese pop culture, including comics and cartoons such as the global 1990s megahit Dragon Ball

At the Olympic trials in June, he delighted fellow anime enthusiasts by whipping out his Yu-Gi-Oh cards and showing them off to the cameras.

"Mankind's fastest otaku", blared a headline in Japanese sports newspaper Daily Sports, using the term for hardcore superfans in a new nickname also used by other outlets.



Anime fans on social media also recalled how Lyles had paid tribute to Dragon Ball"creator Akira Toriyama after his death aged 68 earlier this year.

"So sad to lose a legend Akira Toriyama... his work has forever affected my life," Lyles wrote on X in March.

"I'm sure this kamehameha didn't go unnoticed by Toriyama-sensei," a fan posted, response to his victory on Sunday.