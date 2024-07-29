Paris Olympics: Coach Emma Hayes shares hopes for "devastating" USA women's soccer team

Marseille, France - Team USA coach Emma Hayes described her team as "devastating" in their 4-1 win over Germany in the women's Olympic soccer tournament on Sunday and urged them to build on an impressive display as they head towards the knockout rounds.

Team USA Coach Emma Hayes reacts during the game against Germany at Marseille Stadium. © REUTERS

Sophia Smith scored twice in the first half either side of a Mallory Swanson goal, and Lynn Williams came off the bench to seal the victory late on a sweltering night in Marseille as the USA secured a place in the quarter-finals.



"It was a mature performance. You have to suffer, of course you do, and they are a top team, but I thought we were devastating when we needed to be," Hayes said of her side's second win from as many matches in Group B.

"There are still things that irritate me about us, but that is for me to fix and I say that genuinely, purely because I think we could have controlled it even more."

The performance by the record four-time women's soccer gold medalists followed a 3-0 win against Zambia in their opening match in France.

A draw against Australia at the same Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Wednesday will secure top spot in the group, although their goal difference advantage is such that even a defeat may not prevent them finishing first.

Topping the group will take them to Paris for a last-eight tie on Saturday against the runners-up in Group C which contains heavily-fancied World Cup holders Spain as well as Japan, Brazil, and Nigeria.

"I am not here to wow everyone for a game and not do it again. We have to build the momentum," said English former Chelsea manager Hayes, who has now been in charge for only six matches.

"We have to analyze things that are in our control. And we have to win against Australia, simple as that."