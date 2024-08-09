Paris Olympics: Team USA gears up for Brazil showdown in women's soccer final

Paris, France - A resurgent Team USA under new coach Emma Hayes are hoping to re-establish themselves as the leading force in women's international soccer by claiming the gold medal in Saturday's Olympic final against Brazil.

Team USA players celebrate after defeating Germany in the women's soccer semi-final at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

The USA came into the Olympics with a rejuvenated squad and a point to prove after an early exit in last year's World Cup, when they were eliminated in the last 16.



The team also performed below their expected level at each of the last two Olympics, finishing out of the medals at Rio 2016 before taking bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

But the arrival of renowned English coach Hayes from Chelsea has given the USA the boost they needed, and they have been inspired on their way to the final by the exciting attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Trinity Rodman.

The three players have each scored three goals at the tournament, with the USA winning all three group games against Zambia, Germany, and Australia before dispatching both Japan and the Germans in extra time in the knockout rounds.

Now, they are hoping to add to their women's soccer record haul of four golds and win the title for the first time since London 2012.

"Emma came in so soon before this tournament, so we knew that was going to be a challenge, but she just came in flying and we absolutely love her," said Smith, the Colorado-born forward who turns 24 on the day of the final.

"She has worked every day to build our trust and show us she cares about us. She is such a great coach and such a great mentor."

"We are a completely different team and a lot of the credit goes to Emma. She has communicated everyone's roles very clearly. We are really excited for her to be our coach for a really long time."