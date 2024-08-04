Paris Olympics: Trinity Rodman hails Coach Emma Hayes as Team USA reach soccer semis

Paris, France - Trinity Rodman hailed the impact of new coach Emma Hayes after scoring the goal against Japan that took Team USA through to the semi-finals in Olympic women's soccer on Saturday.

Trinity Rodman (r.) and Sophia Smith of Team USA celebrate after winning their quarter-final match against Japan at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Rodman (22) struck in stunning fashion just before half-time in extra time as the USA won 1-0 in a tense last-eight tie in Paris.



The result keeps them on course to claim a record-extending fifth Olympic women's soccer gold medal in their first tournament since English former Chelsea boss Hayes took over in May.

"Emma is just obviously really intelligent and she wants us to thrive the way that we always have, and I think that is something she embeds in the way she coaches," said the right-winger, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

"She doesn't want to change anybody's style. She wants everyone to be creative in their own ways and she lets that happen while also trying to put her structure and her principles in, sprinkled in there."

"Allowing us to play freely has been extremely successful."

Hayes brought a rejuvenated squad to the Olympics after notably leaving out veteran star Alex Morgan.