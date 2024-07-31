Paris Olympics: US men's basketball sails into quarter-finals with dominant win

Paris, France - Bam Adebayo led the US with 18 points in a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday as the reigning champions sailed into the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament.

Team USA have never lost to an African side at the Olympics but they had a scare when they played South Sudan in a warm-up game in London on July 20.



However, there was never any threat of an upset in Lille as LeBron James got the US, seeking a fifth successive gold medal, off to a fast start in the first quarter and never looked back.

Jayson Tatum began the game for the US after coach Steve Kerr kept the Boston Celtics star on the bench for the entirety of Sunday's opening win over Serbia.

Instead, it was the turn of Joel Embiid to sit out the evening as Adebayo had the hot hand, the Miami Heat center making his first six shots and eight of 10 in total.

Kevin Durant chipped in with 14 points, producing another solid shooting display after his return from injury against Serbia, while James finished with 12 points.

"You've got guys from all ages in the league that [have] accomplished so much, but they're all unselfish players who want the best for the team," said Durant.

"I think we've got to continue to prove ourselves because other teams I've been on we won the gold, but as far as talent and what we look like on paper, it's probably the best team I've played on."

Anthony Edwards, Derrick White, and Devin Booker all reached double digits as well, but it was a tough night for Stephen Curry, who finished with just three points.