Simone Biles continues Olympic build-up with major US gymnastics win

Fort Worth, Texas - Simone Biles won a record-extending ninth US all-around gymnastics title Sunday, signaling she's a force in the sport as the Paris Olympics approach even as a couple of miscues gave her something to work on before the US trials.

Simone Biles poses for a photo with her gold medal and commemorative belt buckle after finishing in first in the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Today it's just getting out here, getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics, and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris," Biles told broadcaster NBC after piling up 59.300 points on the second night of competition to take her total to 119.750.



She was almost six points clear of runner-up Skye Blakely, who totaled 113.850 with Kayla DiCello taking bronze with 110.800.

The top two finishers were assured of berths at the Olympic trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where at least a dozen athletes are expected to make their final case for a trip to Paris.

Biles had cracked 60 points on the first night of competition on Friday, and while she couldn't match that, she earned gold on all four apparatus.

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time in the year, and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice," Biles said.