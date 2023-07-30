Megan Rapinoe is adapting to being World Cup super sub for USWNT

Auckland, New Zealand - Megan Rapinoe admitted Sunday to some frustration over her limited playing time for the United States at the Women's World Cup but believes she can still change games off the bench for the holders.

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe warms up before playing against Vietnam in a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. © Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran was a regular starter in the US teams that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, but at the age of 38, she is no longer a first pick in a side now coached by Vlatko Andonovski.



After getting half an hour as a substitute in the opening 3-0 win over Vietnam, Rapinoe did not get on as the defending champions battled back to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands in their last game.

Speaking in Auckland, she opened up on some frustration at not playing more of a role on the field, but also hopes her experience on the bench can help the Americans' 14 World Cup newcomers.

"You still have a lot to offer both on and off the field. Maybe you are not going to be a starter, playing the 90 minutes, but sometimes as a bench player, that is not what you need," said Rapinoe, who will retire at the end of the season.

"You need the 20 minutes in two games that wins the team the tournament."

"Every day in training I am like, 'I am going to bust your ass,' and that makes them and me better."