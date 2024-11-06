Arizonans vote to extend abortion rights in ballot initiative!

Phoenix, Arizona - Voters in Arizona cast their ballots on Tuesday in favor of extending abortion rights in the state until fetal viability.

A table with literature calling for a YES vote on Proposition 139, the right to abortion initiative, is displayed at the entrance to the Murphy-Wilmot Library in Tucson, Arizona. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Abortion is currently limited to 15 weeks of pregnancy in Arizona, a key swing state where Democrats had hoped the referendum would encourage people to head to the polls and also vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The state remains to be called for the presidential race.

Pregnant people in Arizona will now have the right to an abortion until fetal viability, usually around 24 weeks, under an amendment to the state constitution, whereas the procedure had previously been banned after 15 weeks.

"We did it! Arizona has overwhelmingly voted to protect abortion access! We proved, yet again, that Arizona is a state that values freedom and individual rights," Arizona for Abortion Access shared on X.

A total of 10 states had abortion measures on the ballot – nearly all giving voters the chance to expand access or enshrine abortion rights into law.

Florida rejected a measure that would have increased access. The defeat marked the first pro-abortion rights ballot measure to fail since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that guaranteed the federal right to the procedure.