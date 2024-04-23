Biden campaigns on abortion in conservative Florida

Washington DC - President Joe Biden travels to Florida on Tuesday, hoping his push for abortion rights will resonate in the conservative-leaning state.

President Joe Biden departs the White House on Tuesday in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Tampa, Florida, for campaign events where, according to the White House, he will denounce the state’s six-week abortion ban that takes effect next week. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Won by Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and led by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the southeastern state has seemed out of reach for Democrats for nearly a decade.



But since the Supreme Court under Trump's presidency stripped the federal right to abortion, voters have rallied on the issue, even in solidly Republican states.

Trump, meanwhile, will be attending his hush money trial in New York on Tuesday, unable to leave court to campaign for his November White House comeback bid.

The stakes for Florida voters are high as the state supreme court recently upheld a ban on abortion after six weeks, set to go into effect May 1.

That ban could be overturned at the polls in November, however, when a state measure to enshrine abortion rights will also be on the ballot.

Since the Supreme Court returned abortion rights to each state to regulate, 21 states have banned or severely restricted abortion.

However, abortion rights campaigners have won every time the issue went directly to voters.

"Florida is not an easy state to win, but it is a winnable one for President Biden," campaign spokesman Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.

"Trump is hoping that Americans will somehow forget that he's responsible for the horror women are facing in this country every single day because of him," she added.