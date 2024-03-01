Missouri AG threatens "beginning of the end" for Planned Parenthood after launching lawsuit

Columbia, Missouri - Missouri's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood, accusing the organization of transporting minors across state lines to Kansas to obtain illegal abortions without parental consent.

The Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has accused Planned Parenthood of arranging out of state abortions for minors. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Andrew Bailey filed the lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

The suit accuses the organization of violating Missouri state law, which makes it illegal to "intentionally cause, aid, or assist a minor to obtain an abortion" without parental consent, by taking minors into Kansas to obtain the procedure.

"This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the state of Missouri," Bailey said in a press release. "What they conceal and conspire to do in the dark of night has now been uncovered. I am filing suit to ensure it never happens again."

The allegations are based on two hidden camera videos from a conservative group, Project Veritas, which has previously promoted false claims, as the Associated Press reported.

According to the suit, one video features a Project Veritas representative, who poses as someone seeking an abortion for a fictitious minor, talking to Planned Parenthood employees.

The lawsuit provides no other evidence of the illegal actions the state is accusing Planned Parenthood of providing.