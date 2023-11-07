Ohio votes in latest post-Roe abortion referendum

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio voters on Tuesday are choosing whether to include abortion rights in the state constitution, an issue likely to dominate next year's presidential race .

As polls opened at 6:30 AM, a line of people had already formed outside a voting station at Northwest Christian Church in the Midwestern state's capital, Columbus.



Erin, a 45-year-old who works in a brewery and preferred not to give her full name, noted how the two questions on the ballot – Ohio is also voting on legalizing marijuana – are issues she feels "very passionately about."

"We need to show up," she said, and "put in our votes for these important issues."

With the 2024 election looming, America's political watchers have their eyes on Ohio, where activists on either side of the reproductive rights issue have waged a fierce, multi-million-dollar campaign.

Tuesday's vote comes 17 months after the Supreme Court struck down the national right to abortion, paving the way for some states to completely outlaw the practice, even in cases of rape or incest.

In Ohio, the reversal of the landmark Roe vs Wade decision triggered a state law that would ban all abortions after a heartbeat is detected in the womb – usually around six weeks of gestation before many people even know they are pregnant.

The law is currently suspended as it winds its way through legal challenges, meaning that for now, it is still possible to obtain an abortion in Ohio up to about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But the law sparked a national outcry for the short time it was allowed to remain in effect last year when a 10-year-old rape survivor was forced to travel to neighboring Indiana for an abortion after being denied care at home.