Ohio vote tests abortion question one year ahead of 2024 race

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio will decide whether to guarantee the right to abortion in a potential 2024 bellwether Tuesday as both sides of the American political machine establish their campaign strategies on this crucial issue one year out from the presidential election.

This Election Day, Ohioans will vote on Issue 1, which would codify reproductive rights in the state constitution. © ANDREW SPEAR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Voters will choose whether to amend the midwestern state's constitution to promise the freedom to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including... abortion," or to leave the document unchanged, allowing for a potential state ban.



The US Supreme Court revoked the national right to abortion last year when it overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, sending the decision on its legality back to each individual state.

In the 17 months since the court's decision, 14 states have effectively prohibited the procedure, while others have moved to enshrine the right to end a pregnancy within state law.

In Ohio, the reversal of Roe v. Wade triggered a law that would halt all abortions after a heartbeat is detected in the womb, usually around six weeks of gestation – before many people even know they are pregnant.

The law is currently suspended as it winds its way through legal challenges, meaning that for now it is still possible to obtain an abortion in Ohio up to about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But the law sparked a national outcry for the short time it was allowed to remain in effect last year, when a 10-year-old rape survivor was forced to travel to neighboring Indiana for an abortion after being denied care at home.