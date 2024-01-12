Ohio woman criminalized after miscarriage avoids indictment

Warren, Ohio - An Ohio woman who faced a charge of abusing a corpse after she suffered a miscarriage will not be criminally indicted, a grand jury decided Thursday.

Brittany Watts, from Warren, Ohio, will not be indicted after facing charges following a miscarriage. © Collage: 123RF/bsaje & Instagram/daddysgirl1017

The unusual case, which sparked an outcry amid a nationwide row over abortion rights, began when Brittany Watts (34) had a miscarriage at home in September last year.



Watts was 21 weeks and 5 days pregnant when she first went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Ohio to report bleeding, The New York Times reported, citing the coroner's report.

Doctors found her water had broken prematurely and that she was at significant risk of maternal death. Cardiac activity was detected, but the fetus was declared non-viable and she was told that inducing labor was needed for her safety, according to media reports.

However, the emergency procedure faced delays as the hospital ethics board conferred over the legality of induction, because her pregnancy was on the cusp of Ohio's then 22-week abortion limit.

According to the coroner's report, Watts then went home without treatment to "process the information she was told." She returned the next day and again left without treatment, media reported.